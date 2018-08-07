Former Chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Col. Abdulmuninu Aminu (rtd), is the head of a six-man Elders Stakeholders Reconciliation Committee constituted by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure a peaceful resolution of the lingering crisis in the Nigeria Football Federation.

According to a media release by the ministry, the committee which has been inaugurated has two other former NFA chairmen – Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and Anthony Kojo Williams.

The other members are Prof. Onye Gyd-Wado, Dr Sam Sam Jaja, and Bolaji Ojo-Oba.

The Committee was set up following a decision taken at the Stakeholders Roundtable on Governance Challenges of the NFF held on July 24.

Inaugurating the Committee, Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, noted that the lingering crisis in the NFF which has impeded the desired growth and development of football in the country.

He said that except personal interests were set aside, the crisis will continue unabated.

“Unless we put aside our parochial interests and differences and work towards the common goal of combating the evil plaguing Nigerian football, it will continue its free fall.

“This, any responsible government will not allow, hence the need for this committee of distinguished elders.”

Dalung also charged the members “to identify the causes of the current leadership crisis in the NFF, evaluate the dimensions of the leadership crisis and the contribution of actors to the issue, invite both boards of the two factions to the reconciliation table with a view to addressing their concerns towards achieving a sustainable and win-win solution to the crisis and make recommendations to ensure smooth leadership succession without adversely affecting the development and management of football in Nigeria.”

The Committee was given two weeks to submit its report. A secretariat to provide proper documentation of all activities of the Committee comprises Danjuma Muhammed, Acting Director, Legal Services, Stanley Okebugwu and Reuben Tiyatiye.