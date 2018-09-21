Former Secretary General, Nigeria Football Federation, Chief Taiwo Joseph Ogunjobi, has congratulated Amaju Melvin Pinnick, after he emerged victorious in the 2018 NFF Elective Congress held in Katsina State on Thursday.

Ogunjobi alongside Aminu Maigari lost to the incumbent President, who became the first Nigerian to win a back to back election in 37 years.

The Osun State FA boss, while speaking to newsmen called for every stakeholder in the football industry to rally round the new NFF board.

“My candid advice to Pinnick and his board members is to unite the aggrieved factions. Let us work towards stability of Football in Nigeria.

“Let enduring peace return to Football. Like I have always said on ‘Association Football’ I stand.”

Speaking further, “I want to wish the board a successful tenure termed with peace and progress in Nigerian Football. I would also like to wish other members of the Congress well in their future endeavours. On association football I stand.”