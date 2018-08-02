The Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation has thrown its weight behind Melvin Amaju Pinnick and the executive committee members of the association.

Raising from their Extraordinary General Assembly held in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday, the Congress lauded the leadership and management of Nigerian Football.

The Congress also expressed its congratulations to the NFF President for his nomination as CAF 1st Vice-President and enjoined all stakeholders to rally round him to provide all the support needed to ensure he successfully delivers on his mandate.

In other development, the Congress expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and, in particular, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the continuous support the Government has been giving football development, including the unequivocal endorsement of the applicability in Nigeria of the tenets of Association Football, in line with the best international practices. The Congress duly appreciates this support, as it is clearly the panacea that would drive sustainable football development in Nigeria.

The Congress men affirmed that Association Football is governed by Statutes (NFF and FIFA Statutes) and clearly set out rules and regulations, to which all members and participants in Association Football voluntarily subscribe and, are obligated to respect and uphold.

They also emphasized that the adoption of the operation of the NFF Statutes in Nigeria (Management and Regulation of football activities in Nigeria) was duly approved and endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting of Wednesday January 5th, 2005 Conclusion EC (2005) 1st Meeting.

The National Assembly also duly approved and endorsed this decision of Federal Government. Furthermore, the Federal Government also duly provided a written undertaking to FIFA in 2007, as a condition for Nigeria’s further membership and participation in FIFA and its activities, to guarantee that NFF is strictly organized, administered and regulated in line with the NFF Statutes.

“That, consequent upon a previous oral undertaking which culminated in the written one in the same terms by the Federal Government, since 2006, football in Nigeria has been administered in line with the Federation’s Statutes, which clearly prohibits any member or stakeholder from taking football matter to ordinary court of law,” the Congress stated.

Furthermore, the rules of Association Football (NFF and FIFA Statutes) which strictly forbids any member from taking football matters to ordinary courts of law, rather provides internal mechanisms within the football statutes to resolve any disputes and/or grievances of any member. Indeed, it is a precondition and obligation for all FIFA members to agree to these simple principles as a condition for membership of FIFA and/or participation in FIFA events and programs. In view of this, every genuine stakeholder in Association Football has the obligation to abide by these rules and regulations and follow the laid out processes to ventilate any grievances.