Nigeria Football Federation board member Ibrahim Gusau has confirmed the resignation of the head coach of Super Falcons Thomas Dennerby.

Gusau made the revelation immediately after the African Champions failed in their bid to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after playing out a 1-1 draw at home with the Ivory Coast in the second leg of the qualifiers at the Agege Stadium on Monday.

It would be recalled that Dennerby who led the team to victory in last year’s African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana and round of sixteen finish at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France left his position acrimoniously following disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation Chieftains over team selection.

Reports also claimed that NFF Chieftains instructed the embattled Swede to leave some influential players out of the team, because of their well-publicized protest over unpaid allowances and bonuses during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, a move that left Dennerby’s position with team untenable.

Gusau, however, confirmed that the Nigerian football governing body has received Dennerby’s resignation letter, and admitted that his departure weakened the team.

“I think we were unlucky not to qualify, because since 2008, which is almost eleven years now and you know we have a little issue about the coach,” he started.

“The coach just went off along the line and sent the letter of his resignation, and you know it is going to be a very difficult task for whosoever is taking over to continue from there.

“We are not very clear what his grievances are and we are trying to see whatever the situation is so that we can move forward .” He said.

Gusau stressed further that the board is yet to meet and discuss Dennerby’s departure and possible replacement, although he went on to confirm that the next move for NFF is to get a formidable coaching crew for the team ahead of the coming AWCON.

“For now no one can tell you what the full content of the letter because we have not discussed it at the board .”

“The next thing is for us to trying and see how to have a formidable coaching crew because as you are aware, the moment the coach left the country, we try to put in a good coach crew to continue from where he stopped .”

“Because we just don’t have time, first and foremost we have to get a formidable coaching crew for the team and then we try and see how they can work and we will give time to work so that we can face other challenges that’s the nations cup and qualifications for the World Cup.” He concluded.