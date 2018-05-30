The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed that injured Moses Simon is on the way to London with the other 24 Super Eagles who survived the cut on Wednesday.

According to an NFF press release, captain Mikel Obi and 24 other players left on a chartered flight from Abuja to London on Wednesday afternoon.

The Super Eagles will train at the Wembley Stadium (venue of Saturday’s clash with England’s Three Lions) between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, after a pre-match press conference scheduled for the Stadium’s conference room at 4.15pm.

Saturday’s encounter, the third official match between two countries with considerable historical affinity, will start at 5.15pm.

Gent forward Simon, who was earlier ruled out of the finals due to injury, will undergo further medical checks in the United Kingdom to ascertain the seriousness of his injury.

Junior Lokosa, Uche Agbo, Stephen Eze and Dele Ajiboye were dropped earlier on Wednesday.

THE TEAM

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho; Daniel Akpeyi; Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu; Olaoluwa Aina; Tyronne Ebuehi; William Ekong; Leon Balogun; Chidozie Awaziem; Elderson Echiejile; Kenneth Omeruo; Bryan Idowu

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi; Mikel John Obi; Ogenyi Onazi; John Ogu; Mikel Agu; Oghenekaro Etebo; Joel Obi

Forwards: Odion Ighalo; Simeon Nwankwo; Alex Iwobi; Ahmed Musa; Kelechi Iheanacho. Moses Simon (further checks in the UK); Victor Moses (to join team in London)