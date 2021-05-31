Super Falcons will not only eliminate their counterparts from Ghana from the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying race, but also do very well at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand proper under the tutelage of coach Randy Waldrum, Honorable Ayo Omidiran has said.

The chairperson of the Nigeria Football Federation Women Football development committee told newsmen in Abuja that Super Falcons have what it takes to cross the Ghana hurdle and qualify because of the quality of players and coaching available

“In Waldrum, we have a fantastic coach who is very vast in women’s football management and is ready to work and achieve goals, and with the quality of friendlies and engagements, the Nigeria Football Federation is putting together for the national teams, the Super Falcons will bounced back stronger,” Omidiran enthused.





“Contrary to insinuations that Super Falcons have stagnated in recent years, the team has yet to miss qualication for any of the FIFA Women’s World Cups since inception. That we have been to every World Cup is a testiment that we are still number one in Africa,” the former FIFA and CAF committee member reiterated.

Omidiran continued: “We shall qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup irrespective of the hurdles ahead of us. Ghana Black Queens are a formidable side, but I can assure you that they cannot stop the Super Falcons from qualifying for the World Cup. We shall beat them and go ahead to do very well and reach at least the quarter finals.”

The former member of the Federal House of Representatives also thumbed up the NFF for arranging the upcoming tournament in United States of America, stressing that the competition will provide a good warmup platform for the Super Falcons ahead of their AFCON and World Cup qualifying matches.