Eggheads of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are reportedly unwilling to offer Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr a contract extension before the expiration of his current deal.

At the last count, the Franco-German tactician’s current deal will expire in June 2020, but there are no indications that the football governing body are ready to negotiate a new deal with Rohr.

Interestingly, the former Bordeaux manager penned a two-year deal to become Nigeria’s manager back in August 2016, qualifying the Eagles for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the AFCON a year later after missing the last two editions of the biennial tournament.

However, failure of the Super Eagles to win the 2019 AFCON in Egypt attracted criticisms, with many calling for his sack.

The NFF opted to stick with former Gabon and Niger coach and announced that he will be sent on a refresher course in Germany.

Sportinglife’s sources gathered that the cordial relationship existing between the NFF and Rohr reached its lowest ebb after his salary issue made major sports news headlines in recent times.

Close sources who spoke on condition of anonymity maintained Rohr will unlikely remain Eagles boss after the qualifiers.

The German is expected to guide Nigeria’s Super Eagles against Benin’s Squirrels in the opening game of 2021 AFCON qualifier next Wednesday, November 13, at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium Uyo before facing Lesotho’s Crocodiles in Maseru on November 17.