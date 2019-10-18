<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

NFF’s Second Vice President/Chairman, League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, on Thursday called on the nation’s football family to unite than ever, as the present administration pursues the implementation of policies and programmes to take the nation’s game to higher heights.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of this year’s NFF Match Commissioners’ seminar, at the Merit House, Abuja, Dikko harped on the benefits of the football family remaining one indivisible unit, in order that the Nigeria game can witness even better results on and off the pitch in the coming years.

“We are currently witnessing a period of transition, as against what some people see as crisis.