Acting president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, has revealed that one of the main objectives of next month’s international friendly against Ukraine is to get the new players to actually blend with the older ones and feel at home.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will lock horns with Ukraine on the 10th of next month as a preparatory match, with a couple of new players added into the squad.

Akinwunmi, speaking with newsmen, also added that some of the players are future potential for the team, even as the coach would be able to adequately blend them into the team.

“One of the objectives of this friendly match was not just to get the team to play but to get new players to come into the team”.

“Some of them are very good while some are future potential, great potential, let the coach see them and their mentality and that the have a feel of Nigeria”.