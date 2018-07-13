The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ambassador Chris Giwa, has appointed two (2) Senior Special Assistants, Mr. Ben Agary and Mr. Victor Iroele.

The appointment was made shortly after the NFF Management meeting which took place on the 13th of July, 2018 at the NFF Secretariat.

Mr. Ben Agary is to serve as the President’s Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties while Mr. Victor Iroele is to serve as Senior Special Assistant, Media, respectively.

Agary is a former Board member of the NFF and also former FCT Football Association chairman.

Iroele, ace broadcaster with Silverbird Communications, was former Press Secretary to Sports Minister, Federal Ministry of Sports, and former FCT Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN Chairman

The appointees are to resume office with immediate effect.