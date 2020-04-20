<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu who turns 32 years on Monday.

The country’s football governing body took to their verified Twitter handle to send their birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday @ogujohnugo. Enjoy your day,” the NFF wrote on their handle.

Ogu began his football career at the youth departments of Akwa Starlets, Akwa United and the Flying Sports Academy.

On 23 September 2006, he began his senior career in Slovenia when he signed with Drava Ptuj from the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

In the summer of 2010, Ogu moved to Atlético Clube de Portugal, which then played in the third division in Portugal.





After six months, he joined Almeria in Spain, but played only in Almería B of the third division . In November 2011 Ogu returned to Portugal and joined Leiria , but at the end of the season the team dropped to the second division.

The six foot three inches midfield star also played for Academics in Portugal and Hapoel Beer Sheva in Israel.

During his time at Hapoel, he won the Israeli Premier League, Super Cup and Toto Cup.

He made his Super Eagles debut in 2013 against Kenya in a 1-1 draw in Uyo, coming on as a second half substitute during the 2014 World Cup qualifier.

He was a member of the Eagles team to the Brazil 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

He currently plays for Saudi Arabia top-flight club Al-Adalah.