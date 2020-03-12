<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent birthday greetings to Super Eagles right-back Shehu Abdullahi who clocks 27 years on Thursday.

The NFF sent the birthday wishes on their verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“Happy birthday to the versatile @OfficialShehu.”

In July 2014, Abdullahi moved from Kano Pillars to Kuwait Premier League side Qadsia SC in a deal worth $480,000.

On 6 June 2015, Shehu left Qadsia to join newly-promoted Primeira Liga side C.F. União on a two-year deal.





And on 2 September 2016, he joined Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta on a two-year deal.

In January 2014, the late Stephen Keshi, invited him to be a part of the home-based Eagles squad for the 2014 African Nations Championship where they finished third.

He made the coach Samson Siasia squad that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

In May 2018 he was named in Nigeria’s preliminary 30-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and eventually made the final cut.

Also, he was part of the Eagles side that clinched bronze at last year’s AFCON in Egypt.