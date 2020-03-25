<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Football Federation has celebrated former Nigerian international Victor Obinna Nsofor on his 33rd birthday.

The Nigerian football governing body took to their social media handle on Wednesday to celebrate the former Inter Milan and Chievo Verona’s star on the special occasion.

“Happy birthday former @NGSuperEagles forward, Obinna Victor Nsofor. Have a good one!” NFF tweeted.

Obinna Nsofor was a member of the U-20 Flying Eagles that won the gold in Benin in the African Youth Tournament in 2005.





He was also part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2006 African Cup of Nations, scoring once before his side’s semifinal elimination.

In August 2008, he was named amongst Nigeria’s squad for the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing where the team finished as runners up to eventual champions Argentina.

He also made a total of 49 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored 12 goals in the process.