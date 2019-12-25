<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday sent birthday greetings to former Nigerian internationals Emmanuel Amuneke and Ogenyi Onazi.

Amuneke and Onazi are celebrating their 49th and 27th birthdays respectively.

The NFF wrote on their verified Twitter handle: “Happy birthday to Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi and former Africa Player of the year, Coach Emmanuel Amuneke.”

Also, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and Turkish club Trabzonspor, sent birthday greetings to Onazi.

“Happy Birthday to Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Eddy Onazi who turns 27 today!

Enjoy your day @OnaziOgenyi!” CAF wrote on Twitter.

While Trabzonspor wrote: “Happy birthday Ogenyi Onazi!”

Amuneke was a member of the Nigerian team that won bronze in the football event of the 1991 All Africa Games in Cairo, Egypt.

He scored the two goals in the final of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia which the Eagles won 2-1 against Zambia.

At the 1994 World Cup in the United States, Amuneke scored two goals as the Eagles got to the round of 16.

Also, he scored the winning goal in the 3-2 final win against Argentina at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games.

Onazi also helped Nigeria win the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and was part of the squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

At the junior level, he was part of the Golden Eaglets side that finished second at the 2009 U-17 World Cup.