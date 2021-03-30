



Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, has expressed his gratitude to the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu and Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, for their support to rescue Super Eagles during Alex Iwobi’s out of the Covid-19 issue.

The Everton player was tested positive for Coronavirus before Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against the Benin Republic in Porto Novo on Saturday.

Pinnick on Twitter stated: “Last Saturday was a difficult day for Alex Iwobi & his family after the news broke that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus ahead of the away game against the Squirrels of Benin Republic. The fear of Iwobi being quarantined was real & worrying…

so I took the responsibility of consulting with every relevant authority to get him to travel out of Benin by boat about 7:30pm, to forestall him getting isolated there.





“And to the glory of God, after further tests in Lagos, it was confirmed that Iwobi was not infected with the COVID-19 virus. Naturally, we are all relieved and excited about this. It would be very remiss of me to forget to thank the Honourable Minister of Information & Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the D-G of the DSS…

& Rear Admiral Barabutemegha Gbassa, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, for their consistent calls to ensure we were alright, as we came into Lagos via Ilase, through the creeks.

Thank you so much, sirs.

“The good news is that Alex Iwobi has been cleared to play in today’s game against Lesotho and can now help the team finish the qualifiers on a high. His medical clearance has been received & which means he is cleared to play.

“Finally, we are extremely grateful for the support from Nigerians always.