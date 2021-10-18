NFF board member fresh drums support for unity preseason tourney

NFF Executive Board member Ahmed Fresh has thrown his support behind the maiden edition of the Unity Preseason Tournament holding in Abuja, from 30th October to 5th November.

Ahmed Fresh, who is the national leader and coordinator of the North-central football fraternity, expressed his appreciation to the organisers of the tournament, promising to mobilize all the Premiership clubs in the zone to be part of the tournament.

The CAF Committee member said, the initiative will not only give the participating teams, the opportunity to assess the quality of their new recruits, but will provide the officials of the various clubs the avenue to share ideas that will greatly lead to the development of the game in Country. He however advised the organisers to remain focused and ensure they sustain the tournament.

Responding to this gesture, the coordinator of the tournament, Patrick Ngwaogu, thanked Alhaji Fresh who is also the Chairman of Niger State Football Association for his humility in appreciating their concept and assured all the participants of having the best of Organization at all times.

He confirmed that all the Premiership clubs in the North Central are earnestly looking forward to the commencement of the tournament.