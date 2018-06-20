Members of the Super Eagles have been barred from excessive use of social media as they prepare for all-important clash against Iceland.

The Nigeria Football Federation first vice president, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, stated this while reacting to the players’ social media obsession.

Akinwunmi, who is also the Lagos State Football Association chairman, revealed that the federation has told the players to remain focused instead of distracting themselves reacting to abuses.

“We have addressed the issue and we have tasked them to remain focussed and not to react to anything they see from Nigerians on Social Media. If he did err, I am sure we will address that,” he said.