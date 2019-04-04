<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation has approved the appointment of Per Harlsson, a conditioning coach and Matti Demegard as a video analyst for the Super Falcons, ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup finals in France.

Both were recommended by Head Coach Thomas Dennerby.

This according to a statement from the NFF’s Communications department will boost the preparations of the nine-time African champions and enable them to compete favourably for honours at the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

Meanwhile, Dennerby told thenff.com that it is important to have good camps as the France 2019 Women’s World Cup finals draw nearer.

In an interview at the team’s hotel in San Pedro del Pinatar, Thalasia, Spain, Dennerby insisted that the team will get better with the different camps and tournaments ahead of the big showpiece in France.

“It is extremely important to have good camps and have the team together. I think it is also important that most of the players are back in their various clubs and playing games. Both the individuals and team

will keep improving, “Dennerby was quoted by thenff.com.

On the newly appointed backroom staff, Dennerby said: “The analyst collects clips on players, processes them and the players can come to the analyst a day after the game to see the different situations they were into.”

“We also do it on team base so that we can see defending line, midfield, build up play, finishing and so on. This is very important for the education of the players and technical understanding.

“Then we have the conditioning coach who is building the endurance of players as well as speed muscles. His role is to help our players to get quicker and better stamina. He is also a really important part of

the team.”

Falcons will play Icelandic top division side, UMF Selfoss, on Friday, April 5 before facing Canada Women National Team on Monday, April 8.