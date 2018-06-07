The Nigeria Football Federation says the two recent losses by the Super Eagles in international friendly games should not make the team’s faithful panic the ahead of the 2018 World Cup billed to kick off on Thursday, June 14 in Russia.

General Secretary of the federation, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, tried to calm tensed nerves soon after the Super Eagles followed an earlier 2-1 loss to England with a lone goal defeat to Czech Republic in Austria on Wednesday. He insisted the team will respond positively to the losses when the 2018 World Cup starts.

“We are not worried by these defeats suffered in friendly games. These are friendly games and they are meant to try new tactics and blend the team, the results don’t really matter because I know our boys were not at their best. There is no cause for alarm, the Super Eagles will bounce back, Sanusi said..

“You know the boys are not giving their best because they don’t want to sustain injury before the start of the World Cup. They are playing safe and I am sure they will go full blast when they face Croatia next week.

“The NFF have done their part in preparing the team for the World Cup, it is now left for the them to reciprocate the gesture by getting results in Russia. Nigerians should believe that the team will deliver in Russia.”