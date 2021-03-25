



The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that 8,000 fans will be allowed into the Teslim Balogun Stadium when the Super Eagles tackle the Crocodiles of Lesotho in the Match Day 6 of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday, March 30

The NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, told newsmen yesterday that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved just 30 per cent of fans for the 2021 AFCON qualifier.

He went on to admit that as much as the approval from CAF is a welcome development, it is not going to be without a price as he said staging the match in line with the existing COVID-19 protocols will be a herculean task.

“CAF has allowed 30 per cent of fans for the game against Lesotho and the stadium has a sitting capacity of 21,000. So we are looking at 8,000 fans for the game,” he said.





He further said the NFF was partnering with the Lagos State government to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are duly observed during the game just as he expressed concern on how the crowd will be controlled.

“We are liaising with the host city as they have the COVID-19 protocols. They are mapping out strategies to ensure there is physical distancing in the seating arrangement with the seats being labelled.

“It is always difficult to control Nigerians and now that it is long they watched the Super Eagles live in Lagos. There is going to be pressure but the security personnel are much aware and make sure the issue is under control.

“There is going to be so much pressure because we are the only country CAF gave that number. Some have 1000, 2000, we have 8000.

“So CAF will be watching how we will manage that. Secondly, the federal government also will be watching how we will manage the situation,” he said.