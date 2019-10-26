<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked reports that they have neglected injured Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho.

Uzoho was injured in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against the five-time world champions, Brazil in October 13 international friendly game in Singapore.

The Nigerian international, who has been assured by the World governing body, FIFA, of taken responsibility for his salary, copped the injury in the second half of the encounter.

With reports circulating in the media that the football body appeared to have abandoned him, a top NFF source in an interview told newsmen that they are always in touch with Uzoho.

The source also revealed that Uzoho is in high spirits and would soon undergo surgery on his injury.

“Of course the Nigeria Football Federation has been in touch with Francis Uzoho. The Super Eagles are like one big family, so the secretary of the Super Eagles is a member of the NFF. So we are always in touch with him and pray for his quick recovery,” the source said.

“We are happy he’s in high spirit and so we pray that he will have a successful surgery and have a very quick recovery, healing process, and good rehabilitation so that he can come back on the pitch. We definitely believe he will bounce back very soon.”