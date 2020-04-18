<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Neymar has been under Barcelona’s radar for months now. Last summer, Barcelona made an offer for the Brazilian Superstar which included cash alongside Todibo, Dembele, and Rakitic. The transfer, however, couldn’t go through because neither Dembele nor Rakitic accepted to be part of the deal. Bartomeu had neither made a counteroffer due to FFP Reasons.

Fast Forward to 2020, and Barcelona still have Neymar in their sights alongside Inter’s Lautaro Martinez. Lately, reports from esport3 emerged claiming that Barcelona have withdrawn their desire to bring back Neymar.

But is this information really true? Most likely NO. Sources told ESPN that Barcelona still much choose on who they should sign, Lautaro or Neymar. Club wants both but can afford only one of them. The Sports Management want Lautaro as they see him as the ideal successor to Suarez, but Bartomeu wants Neymar and will be in-charge of all operations.





ESPN’s Samuel Marsden has spoken about the most recent Neymar rumor from esport3, and here’s what he had to say:

“It’s obvious that the pandemic is going to have major consequences, but Barcelona isn’t going to rule anything out so soon before they know how big the effects are.”

Another reliable journalist from France, Loic Tanzi, RMC’s finest, also talked about Neymar in an Instagram Live:

“There was a chance either Neymar or Mbappe could leave, but [due to the pandemic] it’s becoming less and less possible.”

So as things stand, Neymar is still on the table and hasn’t completely been ruled out just yet. Although, the chances of his arrival aren’t as high as before due to the pandemic, a Barcelona return is still possible. Never say never in the transfer market.

It’s too early to say what will happen this summer, but one thing we know is that it will be a very interesting summer.