Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has now been handed punishment for ‘attacking’ a rival fan during the 2018-19 campaign.

PSG suffered a surprise defeat to Stade Rennais during last season’s French Cup final, but proceedings were marred when Neymar was involved in a post-match row with a rival fan.

After Brazilian superstar Neymar sensationally found himself in hot water for slapping a rival club's fan, the Paris Saint-Germain forward's punishment has now been revealed. #SLInthttps://t.co/E6rkZQOkcs — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) November 5, 2019

Interestingly, after seemingly being mocked by a fan while making his way up some stairs to receive his silver medal, Neymar responded by striking the supporter in the face.

Surprisingly, the incident was captured on camera and was referred to French criminal prosecutors, who have now made public what punishment the Brazil international will face for his actions.

According to AFP, the prosecution has decided to issue Neymar with a written warning, and have deemed that no further action is warranted in the circumstances.

The fan’s lawyer has since faulted the decision, claiming that it is unacceptable and justifies the use of violence.

“It’s a justification of violence,” lawyer Philippe Ohayon said.

“If that had been a fan hitting a player, he would have been brought to justice and maybe even received a custodial sentence.”

Neymar served a three-match suspension following the incident, and has since returned to action, but he is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury he sustained against Nigeria last month.