Will he return to Barcelona this summer or will he be forced to go running back to Paris Saint-Germain with his tail between his legs?

That’s the question on everybody’s lips at the moment and according to a rather strange update from French outlet Le Parisien on Thursday, we might not have to wait too much longer for an answer.

According to their information, Neymar’s entourage are hopeful the Brazilian’s future will be resolved in the next “two or three weeks”.

As things stand, Barcelona seems to be the 27-year-old’s only possible destination were he to leave PSG but though the LaLiga champions are ostensibly eager to bring him back to Camp Nou, it could be easier said than done.

The Blaugrana have already spent big money on Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann this summer and they surely don’t have a spare €200m lying around to spend on Neymar.

Reports earlier this week suggested Barça may be willing to offer Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé to PSG as part of the deal, while conflicting reports claim they have no intention of letting Dembélé leave this summer.

Mundo Deportivo claimed on Thursday that Neymar has given up on the possibility of returning to Barcelona and has instead offered himself to Manchester United. We’ll believe that one when we see it.

Whatever happens, let’s hope we really do get a resolution to this saga within the next couple of weeks, because it’s becoming a bit tedious now.