Neymar Jr.’s name appears more in tabloids more than it does on the scoresheet after a football match, and that’s really saying something.

The new-old transfer rumor once again links Neymar with a return to FC Barcelona. Reports out of Spain have gone as far as to say he’s preparing for his departure while other more sensible reports indicate that Barca is broke and could never afford Neymar’s transfer fee much less his wages.

If a transfer opportunity ever materializes for the Brazil international, there is only one person who will decide if it’s the right move or not.





“[Neymar] is always the one who chooses which path to take,” Neymar Sr. told Sport. “We only work administratively so that he has the best contract, putting him in the best home, and having the best managing of his career.”

Neymar Sr. acts as his son’s agent and what he’s saying here is that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar makes the final decision about where he plays and he takes care of the rest.

That would appear to make sense consider in 2017 he shocked the world by forcing a move to PSG. Last summer, Neymar claimed he was unhappy in France and tried to force a move back to La Liga. Now, with Neymar happy and well-compensated, it’s possible he could remain with the Ligue 1 leaders for at least another season.