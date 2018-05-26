PSG and Brazil star, Neymar, has reiterated his desire to play under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola someday.

Neymar missed the opportunity to feature under Guardiola at Barcelona with his move to Catalan giants coming a year after the former Spanish international had left his role as head coach.

He once expressed his admiration for Guardiola who led Manchester City to win the English Premier League title this season.

And working with Guardiola is an ambition that Neymar still holds.

“I have always wanted to work with Guardiola,” he told ESPN Brasil .

“It’s different, I arrived [at Barca] after he left. I really want to work with him.”

Neymar joined PSG from Barca last August in a world-record €222 million move, but has already been strongly linked with a return to La Liga and his former club’s great rivals, Real Madrid.