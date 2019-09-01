<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The talk surrounding the future of Neymar looks set to come to a halt with the Brazilian expected to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were both battling for the forward’s signature but with no party able to come to an agreement, the former Barça man is expected to stay in France.

The Catalan club looked to be the favourites to sign the 27-year-old with Madrid waiting in the wings to spoil the party should Barcelona not be able to match PSG’s demands.

Now Neymar looks set to remain in Paris for what’s expected to be a complicated season for the former Santos man given his relationship breakdown with the fans and club.

The transfer window in Europe does not close until Monday, giving both LaLiga clubs one final opportunity to try and get their man.

And in Saturday’s pre-Villarreal press conference, Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane hinted that president Florentino Pérez could still pull something out of the hat before the transfer window slams shut.

Reports from around Europe on Sunday morning suggest that won’t be Neymar, however, with the Brazilian focused on meeting up with his national teammates on Monday before returning to Paris.