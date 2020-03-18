<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Le Parisien report that Brazilian international and PSG duo Neymar and Thiago Silva have returned to their native Brazil amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

This decision was made by the pair once President Emmanuel Macron announced measures of confinement on Monday night.

PSG made it clear to the 1st team players that they were free to make their own decisions whilst training remains suspended until further notice.





The duo are not alone in Ligue 1 in making such a decision, with Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes also returning to Brazil.

However, these understandable decisions, in terms of people wanting to be with their family in these unprecedented moments, might have tricky consequences. The EU announced at the beginning of this week that travel into Europe has been suspended for 30 days, unless you are a European citizen who is returning home. Where does this leave Ney and Silva if football returns before that time has elapsed?