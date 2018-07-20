Neymar has told ESPN Brasil he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain amid continuing speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Brazil star Neymar, who moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee last summer, is reported to be a long term target for Madrid president Florentino Perez.

But he said he was targeting more trophies with the Ligue 1 champions and described speculation about his future as “invented.”

“Yes, I will stay in Paris. I have a contract with PSG. The speculation? The majority of it is invented by the press,” he said.

“I have a contract and people know the objective, the reason why I went to PSG. I want to win with this club and I hope this season will be wonderful.”

Earlier this month, Madrid issued a statement denying that they were interested in making a move for Neymar.