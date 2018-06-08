Neymar is set to start in Brazil’s final pre-World Cup friendly at Austria on Sunday.

Brazil coach Tite put the forward in his main formation during training on Thursday in London.

Midfielder Fernandinho, who started the friendly against Croatia last Sunday in Liverpool, was left out to open space for the star.

Neymar is still recovering from a foot injury that stopped him from playing for three months.

At Anfield, the striker joined the team during the break against Croatia. Neymar scored the first goal in the 2-0 win in stylish fashion. It was his first goal since February.

Brazil travels to Austria on Friday.