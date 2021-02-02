



Brazilian star Neymar is close to signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to TNT Sports Brasil reporter Marcelo Bechler.

The 28-year-old’s current deal with the French champions expires in the summer of 2022, but he has previously talked up the prospect of staying with the club for the long-term.

It is now revealed that the former Barcelona attacker is close to agreeing terms with the reigning French champions and he could commit to a new four-year contract later this week.





Neymar has been contracted to Les Parisiens since the summer of 2017 when he arrived from the Blaugrana for a world-record fee of around 198 million pounds.

He has suffered a number of injuries which have reduced his playing time. Still, he has excelled with 83 goals and 46 assists from just 101 appearances in all competitions.