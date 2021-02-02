Neymar is set to return from injury for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on Friday with a view to facing RB Leipzig in a crucial Champions League match next week, the club said.

Brazilian star Neymar is close to signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to TNT Sports Brasil reporter Marcelo Bechler.

The 28-year-old’s current deal with the French champions expires in the summer of 2022, but he has previously talked up the prospect of staying with the club for the long-term.

It is now revealed that the former Barcelona attacker is close to agreeing terms with the reigning French champions and he could commit to a new four-year contract later this week.


Neymar has been contracted to Les Parisiens since the summer of 2017 when he arrived from the Blaugrana for a world-record fee of around 198 million pounds.

He has suffered a number of injuries which have reduced his playing time. Still, he has excelled with 83 goals and 46 assists from just 101 appearances in all competitions.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories