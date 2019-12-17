<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Neymar has dismissed suggestions that he is looking to secure a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Neymar was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, a club he opted to leave in 2017.

However, after eventually remaining at Parc des Princes, the Brazil international has now indicated that he is only focused on winning trophies with the French giants.

The 27-year-old told France Football: “Why would I want to leave? I have two years left on my contract and the team is still improving.

“We have to remain focused on this season to do as well as we can and win as many titles as we can. This season our main objective is the Champions League, and my priority is PSG.

“The goal is always to win the next game. In every match, we have to push ourselves for the club. That’s the way I see it.”

Neymar has contributed eight goals and five assists from 11 appearances this season.