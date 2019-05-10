<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Neymar is set to force a move out of Paris Saint-Germain as he fancies a move back to Spain after he feels unsettled at the French capital.

The Brazilian attacker is now keen to leave the club following a change of heart about his future in the French capital.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in a world record deal of £198million in the summer of 2017 and he has helped the Ligue 1 outfit to two league titles since his arrival but has not been able to win the Champions League for the Parc des Prince outfit.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is a huge fan of Neymar and he could break the bank to sign the most expensive player in football history who his valued £300m by the French club.

The former Barcelona star scored 50 goals in 57 appearances for PSG as part of a formidable strike force alongside Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Neymar was reportedly involved in a ‘heated dressing-room bust-up with team-mate Julian Draxler following PSG’s defeat by Montpellier and report in Germany suggest that the Ligue 1 Champions are making plans to move on with the Brazilian skipper in their club.

Bild claim the Ligue 1 side is eyeing a huge summer move for Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez who has previously played for AS Monaco before his move to Real Madrid in 2014.