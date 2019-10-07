<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Five-time World Champions Brazil have opened their camp for Sunday’s international friendly encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang.

Several of the Selecao top stars including Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar, according to a report, arrived Singapore for the game on Monday.

Neymar who was cheered by the Brazil fans in Kallang, also took time to sign autographs for his admirers.

Neymar’s PSG teammate, Marquinhos and has also arrived the Asian country for the game, as well as the likes of Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino and Fabinho.

Other early arrivals in the Bazil camp are; Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro and Eder Militao.

Several other top stars including Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are still being expected in camp.

Tite’s men will take on the Teranga Lions of Senegal on Thursday, October 10 at the Singapore National Stadium before filing out against the Super Eagles at the same venue on Sunday.