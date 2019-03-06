



Neymar will return to Paris on Wednesday morning, to watch his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates take on Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday night, ESPN reports.

The Brazil international has been back in his homeland, continuing his recovery from a second fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

However, he is expected to be at Parc des Princes, to watch the second leg of the round of 16 tie.

The Ligue 1 champions won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Recently, Neymar rejected claims that his partying habits were hampering his ability to lead PSG to collective glory and land individual accolades such as the Ballon d’Or.

“I do not think that my social life hinders my performance on the pitch.

“In fact, I even find it funny that what I do off the pitch gets compared with what I do on it,” he said.