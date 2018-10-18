



Neymar regrets his decision to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain and is desperate to return to the Nou Camp at the end of the season, according to a new report in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo claim that the Brazilian has offered to rejoin the Spanish giants ‘several times’ already and that a big-money deal is ‘not impossible’.

Neymar is said to have grown tired with life in Paris and wants to move back to Barcelona – and be reunited with Lionel Messi.

Mundo Deportivo say that his relationship with the Argentine is a key factor, as are his friendships with the likes of Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic.

Neymar is said to regard Barca as ‘his club’ and he has not been motivated by playing in Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain already eight points clear at the top of the table.

The French champions were easily beaten by Real Madrid in the first knockout round of last season’s Champions League after Neymar was bought for a world record £198million to help them challenge for the trophy.

The Spanish newspaper also believe that Kylian Mbappe’s emergence has put the Brazilian in the ‘shadows’ at Paris Saint-Germain, despite his superstar status.

Barcelona are believed to have been nonplussed by Neymar’s advances in recent months after being left angry by the way he engineered his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

However, the La Liga champions are said to have softened their stance on re-signing the 26-year-old and would be open to exploring the possibility if manager Ernesto Valverde wants him back.