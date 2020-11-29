PSG star Neymar was very self-critical after the Parisian side’s two-goal draw with Bordeaux and called for maximum concentration ahead of the vital Champions League match against Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain have not yet dispelled the doubts surrounding the start of the season and played out an unexpected draw at the Parc des Princes against Bordeaux in a new round of Ligue 1 matches.

Aware that the result will unleash a new wave of criticism against the Parisian outfit, Neymar, one of the team’s biggest stars, decided to face the conclusion of the match. The Brazilian was self-critical about the match and made no secret of the fact that the team must take a step forward.





“We played a timid game. We managed to score goals, but we lacked some details, and we have to improve on that. In a competition in which we are used to winning many games, it is going to cost us”, he said to ‘Canal+’.

Similarly, for the future, the Brazilian star called for unity and concentration ahead of the momentous Champions League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, a match in which PSG can play much of its future in Europe’s top competition.

“We know the importance of that match. As the last Champions League match we play on Tuesday, it will be decisive. We will try to give our best game, to play well, but we have to improve in certain aspects, we have to play better as a team, if it will not be very difficult”, he finished.