Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain exile has ended, with the Brazil star named in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
The Brazilian had not been picked by the former Dortmund boss until his future had been resolved, but the close of the transfer window means that the 27-year-old will be with the club for the foreseeable future.
