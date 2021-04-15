



Neymar and PSG knocked the defending UCL champions out via the away goals ruling despite losing the second leg 1-0 in Paris.

Their three goals in their 3-2 first-leg win in Munich were enough to put them in the semi-finals and avenge their defeat to the Bundesliga giants in last year’s final.

After the final whistle, Neymar was captured celebrating euphorically right in front of Bayern’s Kimmich, who had been vocal about his side’s ability to potentially overcome PSG ahead of the second leg despite their first-leg defeat, but the Brazil star has since insisted he was not trying to mock his opponent.

When PSG lost the final against Bayern Munich last season, Alaba stopped his celebrations to console Neymar. This season, when Bayern have been knocked out by PSG, Neymar stopped his celebrations to console Alaba. Touch of class 👏 pic.twitter.com/YzF2jTNyf7 — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) April 14, 2021

“It’s funny because I didn’t even celebrate to mess with him, it was more with Leo (Paredes) and I ended up celebrating with him,” he told TNT Sports Brasil.

“It was fate that put me close to (Kimmich).





“He said that their team was better, that they would win. He was sure that they would go to the semi-finals.”

With Les Parisiens having lost last season’s final 1-0 to the Bavarians, many thought they would again fall short against Hansi Flick’s side.

Neymar, however, insisted he knew that the Ligue 1 champions would overcome what many regard as the current best team in Europe.

“The message we had to send was given last season, when we reached the final, played a great game against Bayern, which was the best team last year. This year, I didn’t see it that way,” he added.

“During the draw, I told my teammates that we were going to face Bayern, and it happened.

“I told them to be calm, that we were prepared. We needed to show this to ourselves, that we can do it. It was a great game, even though we were beaten, we played better.”

PSG will now face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the semi-finals.