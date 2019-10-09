<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and his Brazil teammates yesterday intensified their training ahead of their friendly game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria billed for Sunday, October 13 at the National Stadium in Singapore.

The five time world champion who would face Senegal tomorrow October 10, before the game against Nigeria.

Other top stars including Gabriel Jesus and Ederson who arrived late on Monday, joined others such as Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain duo of Thiago Silva and, Marquinhos, Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino and Fabinho; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho and Eder Militao in yesterday’s session at Kallang Football Hub.

Real Madrid duo of Eder Militao and Carlos Casemiro and Alex Iwobi’s Everton teammate Richarlison also joined the session.

At their opening press conference ahead of the friendlies, Marquinhos told reporters that the team “are honoured to be here”.

He also defended the friendlies, saying: “Club coaches and supporters won’t like that their players go away with the national teams. But you also have to think for our national coach Tite too. How else can he test players and organise the national team? He needs such friendlies.”