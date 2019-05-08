<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Julian Draxler reportedly ‘had to be separated’ following a recent dressing room bust-up.

PSG have endured a miserable end to their season, losing against Rennes in the Coupe de France final and winning just one of their last six Ligue 1 games.

According to Le Parisien, Neymar and Draxler came to blows after the Brazilian aimed some harsh words towards his team-mate.

Neymar is said to have told the German: “Who are you to speak to me? You do nothing but pass backwards”, before Thomas Tuchel intervened.

The pair continued to argue before ‘gripping and tussling each other’, with sporting director Antero Henrique also forced to diffuse the situation.

Neymar is already in trouble with LFP after appearing to strike a fan on April 27 and this latest fracas will only cloud his future in more doubt.