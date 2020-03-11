<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund are out of the Champions League.

Neymar and Juan Bernat scored a goal each in an incredible opening 45 minutes for the hosts in an empty Parc des Princes.

Dortmund’s Emre Can was then sent off after clashing with Neymar in the dying stages, and 3-2 was how it finished to the French side on aggregate.





They join Atalanta and RB Leipzig in the last eight.

Elsewhere, a first-half Gini Wijnaldum goal levelled the tie for Liverpool against Atlético Madrid at Anfield.

But despite an onslaught from the Champions League holders in the second half, a second goal never came and the tie has gone to extra time.