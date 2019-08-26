<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Neymar has ‘hinted’ that he would likely join Barcelona this summer after he liked a series of Instagram posts.

Neymar who was absent at the Parc des Princes during his current side Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 victory over Toulouse on Sunday was actively following Barcelona’s match.

After the 5-2 thrashing of Betis, Neymar took to Instagram and liked series of Barcelona stars’ Instagram posts.

According to Spanish publication AS, this could be seen as a nod towards a move back to the Nou Camp – two years after making a world record £198 million move to PSG.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been in the middle of a transfer tug-of-war between Barca and Real Madrid this summer, with the saga set to come to a head within the next seven days.

On the other hand, Neymar’s dad, who works as his agent, started following Real skipper Sergio Ramos on the social media platform this weekend.

Ramos has previously called on Neymar to switch to the Bernabeu. He said: “Neymar is a top player, among the top three in the world.

“Talking about signings is a lack of respect for this great team.

“These things are always talked about at Real Madrid and even more so when the transfer window is open.

“Players must be cold with these things.”