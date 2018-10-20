Neymar has described claims that he could leave Paris Saint-Germain and return to either his former club Barcelona or join Real Madrid as “fake news.”

Reports in the Spanish press alleged that the Brazil international was unhappy in the French capital and could return to La Liga.

The 26-year-old has been regularly linked with Real — who denied moving for him in the summer — since leaving Barca for PSG last summer, and Mundo Deportivo claimed on Wednesday that he had told Barcelona he wanted them to take him back.

But a video posted on Neymar’s Instagram story showed him scratching his head and laughing as he called front pages dedicated to his future “fake news.”

Le site Internet de Neymar vient de publier cette vidéo à l’instant en story Instagram ! #PSG pic.twitter.com/bVSAqMQ3nx — Hadrien (@hadrien_grenier) October 19, 2018

Neymar also said reports in Brazil that he had been in Barcelona were incorrect, pointing out that he had been in Portugal.

Barca vice-president Jordi Cardoner has said the La Liga champions have no plans to re-sign Neymar.

He has been rested by PSG coach Thomas Tuchel for the Ligue 1 home game against Amiens on Saturday ahead of next week’s Champions League clash with Napoli at the Parc des Princes.