Neymar is still hopeful of leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona this summer, and the Brazilian’s future could be resolved in the coming week.

That’s according to Sport on Saturday, who say Neymar hasn’t even bothered to meet with PSG sporting director Leonardo because he is determined to leave the French champions and there is nothing more to say.

PSG were hoping the Brazilian would have a change of heart but given that now looks almost impossible. As a result, they are reportedly growing resigned to the fact that their world record signing is likely to leave before the summer is out.

Leonardo apparently believed he could convince the 27-year-old to stay at the Parc des Princes for one more season but Neymar isn’t interested and the tension between the pair was on display for all to see when the player didn’t shake hands with the sporting director in China recently.

Neymar desperately wants to return to Barcelona but the LaLiga giants are yet to make an official offer to their Ligue 1 counterparts.

However, Sport claim Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu is hoping to capitalise on the awkward situation by making a players-plus-cash offer.

One of those players could still be Philippe Coutinho, despite reports on Saturday suggesting the former Liverpool man could be allowed to join Arsenal on loan.

PSG have previously expressed an interest in Coutinho and Barça would no doubt be happy to get rid of him in exchange for Neymar.

Thomas Tuchel’s side face Rennes in Trophée des Champions on Saturday but Neymar will not feature due to suspension.

He might already have played his last game for the club but then again, he might not.