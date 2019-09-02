<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar is willing to leave the French capital to a return to La Liga ahead of the European transfer deadline on Monday.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have registered their interest in signing the Brazilian forward but none of the La Liga giants met the demand of PSG.

The Ligue 1 Champions are also unwilling to lower their demand for the World most expensive player despite the Brazilian desire to leave for a return to La Liga.

Neymar signed for PSG in a World-record fee of £198m in 2017 but failed to settle in the French capital as he wants a return back to the La Liga.

The report in Sky Sport has it that the Brazilian attacker is so desperate to re-join Barcelona that he offered to contribute £17.7m towards the deal.

However, despite failing to secure a return to La Liga, Neymar is said to be committed to PSG for the season ahead.