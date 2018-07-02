Brazil star Neymar has claimed that the team is improving with every game and ready to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia following their 2-0 win against Mexico on Monday.

Neymar who was voted man of the match in the encounter opened the scoring for Brazil before Roberto Firmino netted at the death to guarantee their spot in the quarter-finals.

“I’m here to win. I hope I can improve always,” he told reporters after the game.

“I knew that I was going to need some pace to get back to my normal tempo. I feel much better.

“I’m happy for the whole team and I congratulate my whole team and we’re always improving.”