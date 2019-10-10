<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil super star, Neymar Jr, says he is looking forward to score more goals for the Selecao with the luck of Singapore, a very familiar ground for the Paris Saint Germain forward.

Neymar had his rehabilitation in Singapore after a career threatening injury in 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Now, the former Barcelona midfielder who will lead Selecao’s attacking line in today’s international friendly against Terranga Lions of Senegal inside the Singapore national stadium, spoke at a pre match press conference saying he expects to score more goals for his country and ‘Singapore luck’ is key.

“I expect to score more and Singapore will give me luck again”, Neymar began.

“Unfortunately these last two years, I had two serious injuries and the recovery took so long.

“I prepared my mind to return to action but it was a really long summer for me. I prepared myself for every circumstance.

“Yeah, I believe that I can be the best in the world, and help Brazil be the best in the world.

“There were disappointments, defeats, I made a lot of mistakes.

“I have been playing for the national team for almost 10 years and I have a lot of responsibility and carry a lot of pressure.

“I don’t hide any of this and if you look at my 10 years, I have developed a good chapter here. I had my time when I was a junior player and now, I am one of the most important players in the world.

“This is not a lack of humility. I think no one here is jealous about that and it was the same with me. I wasn’t jealous about this kind of players when I was a young player.

“If you are persistent, you believe in the battle, you can be victorious in the end. I’m very happy to reach the 100-cap mark.”