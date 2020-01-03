<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

On January 2, Paris Saint-Germain players returned to the Camp des Loges for a day of physical and medical tests following an 11-day holiday break.

Much to the delight of supporters, sporting director Leonardo, and manager Thomas Tuchel, there were no absences or late arrivals for the second season in a row according to journalist Loïc Tanzi.

As reported by Le Parisien, Marquinhos was the first to arrive at the training facilities as he stayed in Paris for the holidays following the birth of his second child recently. He even arrived before Tuchel. If it wasn’t clear before that Marquinhos deserves to be captain after Thiago Silva departs it should be now.

The day was split into two groups with European players (plus Marquinhos) participating in the morning session and South American players (plus Idrissa Gueye) working out in the afternoon. As players arrived at the Ooredoo center, fans greeted them with words of encouragement and requests for photos and autographs.

Always the lightning rod for controversy, Neymar Jr.’s arrival was highly anticipated. Last summer, he famously arrived after his teammates much to the chagrin of Leonardo but this time, Neymar showed up right on time and with a new blonde hairstyle.

The entire squad will continue to work their way back to full fitness and sleep to adjust their body clocks to Parisian time. Paris Saint-Germain travels to Bondoufle on Sunday for a Coupe de France match against ESA Linas-Montlhéry.

The amateur side shouldn’t cause too many issues for the reigning French champions so many first-team players will get additional time to recover and prepare for a busy January fixture list.