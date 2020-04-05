<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona and Neymar have agreed that the Brazilian superstar will not join Real Madrid this summer.

Neymar wants away from current club Paris Saint-Germain, and Barça and their arch rivals have both been jockeying for position to acquire the 28-year-old at the end of the season.

The Express reports that representatives from both clubs have been to Paris to negotiate a transfer.

Neither team is willing to meet PSG’s valuation as the French champions seek to recoup as much as possible after they paid the Catalans £198m for Neymar’s services in 2017.





According to Spanish outlet Ok Diario, however, Barcelona have been able to put the put the kibosh on any hope Real had of enticing the former Santos man to the Bernabeu.

It is yet to be seen if the Blaugrana can come up with the money to ensure they land their old boy.

The La Liga leaders are hampered by Financial Fair Play restrictions, and will probably have to sell in order to make it fiscally possible to land Neymar.

Barça captain Lionel Messi is on record as saying that he would “love” to link up with his old attacking team-mate.